We knew Renata Glasc would be our next champion from the start, especially after the latest teaser that Riot Games released. But we finally get to see the Zaunite alchemist in action in the latest gameplay trailer. Renata Glasc is tearing up the summoner’s rift as League of Legends‘ 159th champion: an evil enchantress who uses her alchemic creations to turn the tides of a fight. Now, enemy teams will no longer infight with just their weak mentals — you can actually have them attack each other, too. Now that’s how you tilt someone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO