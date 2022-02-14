ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Sheriff: Toy guns found in search of Karns High School after lockdown

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13blaE_0eDnsdwG00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After Karns High School was put on lockdown Friday for a rumor of a weapon on school property, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday detectives discovered toy guns during their investigation.

Deputies searched the school Friday in response to rumors that there was potentially a weapon on school property connected to an incident between two students that occurred off-campus on the previous day.

FBI seeks serial bank robber suspected in 3 Knoxville heists

Detectives, along with KCSO K-9 Units, located three toy pistols in a student’s vehicle.

KCSO: Remains found after house fire believed to be human

The school was put on a precautionary threat lockdown as detectives searched the school grounds and conducted interviews with students and faculty regarding the reported threat.

A KCSO spokesperson said Friday afternoon that investigators had not found anything to substantiate the report of a threat to the school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Karns, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Fbi#East Tennessee#Karns High School#Kcso K 9 Units#Wate Com#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Knoxville firefighter hopes to inspire women to join the ranks

According to The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there are roughly just 1.1 million firefighters in the United States. This includes both career firefighters and volunteers. What's startling, is that in 2021 the NFPA reported that less than 5% of career firefighters across the country were women.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WATE

WATE

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy