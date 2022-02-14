Sheriff: Toy guns found in search of Karns High School after lockdown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After Karns High School was put on lockdown Friday for a rumor of a weapon on school property, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday detectives discovered toy guns during their investigation.
Deputies searched the school Friday in response to rumors that there was potentially a weapon on school property connected to an incident between two students that occurred off-campus on the previous day.
Detectives, along with KCSO K-9 Units, located three toy pistols in a student's vehicle.
The school was put on a precautionary threat lockdown as detectives searched the school grounds and conducted interviews with students and faculty regarding the reported threat.
A KCSO spokesperson said Friday afternoon that investigators had not found anything to substantiate the report of a threat to the school.
