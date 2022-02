Kamila Valieva’s Olympic roller coaster will continue on Tuesday, and people are not happy about it. The 15-year-old Russian phenom was cleared to compete in the women’s singles event after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation into a failed drug test from before the 2022 Winter Olympics. Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at Russian nationals and the test result came to light after she helped the ROC earn gold in the figure skating team event.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO