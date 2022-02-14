High school sports: Monday's varsity scores and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL
Monday's results
Boys basketball
Haldane 58, Putnam Valley 53
Arlington 62, Ossining 59
Rhinebeck 80, Ellenville 65 (OT)
Roy C. Ketcham 65, Our Lady of Lourdes 58
Pawling 52, North Salem 46
Poughkeepsie 59, Peekskill 34
Girls basketball
Beacon 50, Monticello 15
Our Lady of Lourdes 55, Scarsdale 44
Marlboro at New Paltz
Franklin D. Roosevelt at Washingtonville
Bowling
Franklin D. Roosevelt, Kingston, vs. Saugerties at Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie
Tuesday's events
Boys basketball
Spackenkill at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.
Pine Plains at Red Hook, 5:45 p.m.
Highland at Millbrook, 6 p.m.
Beacon at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Goshen at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.
Chester at New Paltz, 5:30 p.m.
Onteora at Spackenkill, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Marlboro vs. Saugerties at Bowlers Club, 4 p.m.
Beacon vs. Middletown at Colonial Lanes, 4 p.m.
Kingston vs. Franklin D. Roosevelt at Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie, 4 p.m.
Nordic skiing
Section 9 championships at Mohonk Mountain House, noon
Wednesday's events
Boys basketball
Rondout Valley at Marlboro, 5:45 p.m.
Millbrook at Rhinebeck, 5:45 p.m.
Webutuck at Onteora, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Webutuck at Onteora, 4:30 p.m.
Beacon at Minisink Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Rondout Valley at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 6 p.m.
Spackenkill at Webutuck, 6 p.m.
