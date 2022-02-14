ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, NY

High school sports: Monday's varsity scores and schedule

By Debbie Schechter, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago

HIGH SCHOOL

Monday's results

Boys basketball

Haldane 58, Putnam Valley 53

Arlington 62, Ossining 59

Rhinebeck 80, Ellenville 65 (OT)

Roy C. Ketcham 65, Our Lady of Lourdes 58

Pawling 52, North Salem 46

Poughkeepsie 59, Peekskill 34

Girls basketball

Beacon 50, Monticello 15

Our Lady of Lourdes 55, Scarsdale 44

Marlboro at New Paltz

Franklin D. Roosevelt at Washingtonville

Bowling

Franklin D. Roosevelt, Kingston, vs. Saugerties at Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie

Tuesday's events

Boys basketball

Spackenkill at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.

Pine Plains at Red Hook, 5:45 p.m.

Highland at Millbrook, 6 p.m.

Beacon at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Goshen at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Chester at New Paltz, 5:30 p.m.

Onteora at Spackenkill, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Marlboro vs. Saugerties at Bowlers Club, 4 p.m.

Beacon vs. Middletown at Colonial Lanes, 4 p.m.

Kingston vs. Franklin D. Roosevelt at Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie, 4 p.m.

Nordic skiing

Section 9 championships at Mohonk Mountain House, noon

Wednesday's events

Boys basketball

Rondout Valley at Marlboro, 5:45 p.m.

Millbrook at Rhinebeck, 5:45 p.m.

Webutuck at Onteora, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Webutuck at Onteora, 4:30 p.m.

Beacon at Minisink Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rondout Valley at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Spackenkill at Webutuck, 6 p.m.

