New hours for MU Health Care COVID-19 testing site start Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Starting Monday, MU Health Care will change the hours for its COVID-19 testing site at the Women's Hospital on 404 N. Keene St.

MU Health Care said the change is due to a decreased demand for COVID-19 testing.

The site will now open every day from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and offers testing for individuals who have been exposed, have mild symptoms or need a travel test. No appointment is required but individuals must wear a mask and bring an insurance card, if possible.

MU Health Care said there is no cost to the patient and test results are available within 48 hours in the HEALTHConnect portal (MU Health Care patient portal).

Boone County COVID-19 Cases

Within the past month, Boone County has seen a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases. One month ago, the county added an additional 519 cases on January 14. The most recent data from Feb. 9 shows an additional 74 cases added in a single day.

Boone County Positive Case Chart on Dashboard - February 14, 2022

The county dashboard states 104 people are currently hospitalized in the county and 16 patients are in the ICU. 10 individuals are on ventilators.

Missouri COVID-19 Cases

Within the past month, COVID-19 cases have also dropped within the past month. According to the state dashboard , the case positivity rate has dropped sharply within the past few weeks.

On Jan. 18, the positivity rate sat at 35.4% and most recent data shows the current positivity rate is 17.8%.

Missouri Dashboard 7 day positivity rate for COVID-19 Cases - February 14, 2022

The age group with the highest cases documented within the state during the pandemic is 18 to 24-year-olds. The age group with the lowest number of cases is 75 to 79-years old.

