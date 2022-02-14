ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 90 (San Antonio, TX)

 2 days ago

A suspected drunk driver lost his life following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday on Highway 90.

As per the initial information, the fatal rollover crash took place at about 3:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of US Highway 90 westbound. The early reports showed that the man was heading westbound on the highway in a beige pickup truck when his vehicle veered onto the south shoulder and hit a guardrail [...]

February 14, 2022

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

