Lawyers and family of two young American men convicted of murdering a police officer in Rome said they are hoping for a better outcome in the defendants' appeals trial, which began on Thursday in the Italian capital. Carabinieri Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, who had just returned from his honeymoon, was hailed as a national hero after he was stabbed 11 times in the street while on a plainclothes mission in July 2019, near the hotel where the two U.S. tourists were staying. Finnegan Lee Elder, now 22, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 20, were convicted in May 2021 of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO