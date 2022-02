This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Last week the Nasdaq took another sour turn—closing at a little over 13,791 points, or 3% below what it was trading at Friday open. The index is down more than 13% from the beginning of this year: an indication that tech stocks aren’t doing too great. (If we’re getting specific, the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index, weighted for tech stocks in particular, is down more than 13% year-to-date, too)

