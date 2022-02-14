ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average gas price spikes 15 cents over three weeks to $3.55

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZ048_0eDnpE2000

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs.

US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January

Officials with AAA say the New York State average is $3.68, up nine cents from last week. A year ago, the state averaged $2.60 per gallon.

The following cost average for major areas in Western New York were reported by AAA Monday:

  • Batavia – $3.60 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.62 (up nine cents from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.68 (up ten cents from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.66 (up eight cents from last week)
  • Rome – $3.70 (up seven cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.64 (up nine cents from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.66 (up eight cents from last week)

A decrease in total stocks and an increase in demand have contributed to upward pressure on pump prices, but rising crude prices continue to play a dominant role in pushing pump prices higher, according to AAA.

Pump prices will likely continue to follow suit as demand grows and stocks decrease if crude prices continue to climb.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.91 a gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

NYSEG: Energy prices are reason for higher bills

NEWS10 received an email from a viewer concerned about significant increases seen from New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) customers. An NYSEG representative said the company warned customers of the potential increases and has been doing what it can.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Us Inflation#Ap#The Lundberg Survey#Batavia#Syracuse#Aaa#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News 8 WROC

Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday. “As cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, it is critical that New Yorkers continue to maintain their vigilance — this is no time to let up,” Governor Hochul said. “Please continue using the tools at our disposal that have kept […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

FAA delays release of SpaceX evaluation on ‘holy grail’ of space rockets

The Federal Aviation Administration has pushed back by another month the release of an environmental review on SpaceX in South Texas where the company wants to develop its Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle that it hopes to one day launch to Mars. But SpaceX Founder and CEO Elon Musk recently said he will keep pushing to launch the massive space shift and he said he expects FAA approval in March.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
News 8 WROC

Monroe Co. Executive, COMIDA, announce modernization plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County leaders announced what they are calling a major step in recovery efforts for businesses. A modernization plan was approved Tuesday following a unanimous decision from the board of directors of the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA). COMIDA says it opens the door for millions of dollars to […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy