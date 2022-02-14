Average gas price spikes 15 cents over three weeks to $3.55

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs.

Officials with AAA say the New York State average is $3.68, up nine cents from last week. A year ago, the state averaged $2.60 per gallon.

The following cost average for major areas in Western New York were reported by AAA Monday:

Batavia – $3.60 (up eight cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.62 (up nine cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.68 (up ten cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.66 (up eight cents from last week)

Rome – $3.70 (up seven cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.64 (up nine cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.66 (up eight cents from last week)

A decrease in total stocks and an increase in demand have contributed to upward pressure on pump prices, but rising crude prices continue to play a dominant role in pushing pump prices higher, according to AAA.

Pump prices will likely continue to follow suit as demand grows and stocks decrease if crude prices continue to climb.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.91 a gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.

