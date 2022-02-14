ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong to Vaccinate 3 Year Olds as Fifth Wave of Coronavirus Ravages City

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 2 days ago
In an attempt to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus, Hong Kong will start vaccinating children as young as...

