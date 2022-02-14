Hong Kong to Vaccinate 3 Year Olds as Fifth Wave of Coronavirus Ravages City
In an attempt to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus, Hong Kong will start vaccinating children as young as...www.thedailybeast.com
In an attempt to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus, Hong Kong will start vaccinating children as young as...www.thedailybeast.com
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0