Rutherford County Schools has been recognized as one of 68 school districts in Tennessee as a Best for All school district by the Tennessee Department of Education. To qualify for the Best for All recognition program, a school district must spend at least 50 percent of its federal pandemic relief funds — known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3.0 — on proven, research-based strategies to raise student academic achievement. Best for All districts also must participate in the TN ALL Corps tutoring grant program to provide students with high dosage, low ratio tutoring opportunities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO