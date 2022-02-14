ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Officer Rescues Man From Burning Garage

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esTBB_0eDnjOe000

A Tulsa police officer rescued a man from a burning garage near Pine and North Sheridan on Monday morning.

Tulsa police say an officer was on a routine patrol around 3:30 a.m. when he saw the smoke at a house and came to check it out.

Police say when the officer arrived, he heard yelling coming from the garage, so he ran into the fire to save the man inside.

Firefighters say nobody lives in the home, but the man was inside trying to keep out of the cold.

The Tulsa Fire Department says the man is expected to recover. Tulsa Police say that officer involved needed some breathing treatments, but is also expected to make a full recovery.

According to firefighters, the house next door was slightly damaged as well, but everyone inside is unhurt and the home is no longer in danger.

Firefighters say the cause is undetermined and the fire marshal is now investigating.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early Morning House Fire

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire near Apache and Peoria on Wednesday morning. According to crews, the fire broke out just before 4 a.m. Firefighters say the homeowner and one dog were able to make it out of the home unharmed. One other dog died in the blaze, according to the homeowner.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Accused Of Stabbing Another Man & Killing The Victim's Dog

A Tulsa man is in jail, accused of stabbing another man and killing his dog near 51st and Lewis. Both men were walking their dogs, when Freddie Hanson stabbed the other man and his dog, according to police. Tulsa Police said the victim wasn't looking for trouble and never expected...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Ask For Help Finding Woman Involved In Kidnapping Case

Tulsa police need help finding a woman who they say was involved in robbing and kidnapping a man. Alexandra Silva and Steven Yanez arranged a meeting with the victim through social media in January, officers said. The two then robbed and kidnapped him, according to officers. The victim was able...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Hurts 9 Arizona Officers During Stand Off With Police

A Tulsa man is dead after officers said he shot five Phoenix, Arizona police officers and injured four more, on February 11. Police said after Morris Jones fired dozens of shots, they later found him and the mother of his one month old baby, dead inside a Phoenix home. Jones...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Say 16 Year-Old Murder Suspect Robbed Man At Gunpoint

A 16 year-old murder suspect helped two other people rob a man at gunpoint, according to Tulsa police. Investigators said the robbery victim agreed to buy a PlayStation 4 from Dewayne King in January. During the sale, King, Selenia Ray, and Kyng Smith pulled out guns and took the victim's...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Most Wanted Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Murder

Tulsa's "Most Wanted" suspect has been arrested in connection to a January homicide, says Tulsa Police. Investigators say 25-year-old Dillon Wilson is accused of shooting and killing Jamitric Landrum at the Sandy Park Apartments near Charles Page Boulevard and 65th West Avenue on January 19. Wilson was arrested over the weekend in Seminole and has been brought back to Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fire Marshal#A Burning#The Tulsa Fire Department
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Hurt In NW Oklahoma City Hit-And-Run, Police Say

One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. A red truck backed out of Duo Liquor Store at Northwest 10th Street and Virginia Avenue, and ran over a pedestrian, police said. Police are not yet sure of the make or model of the truck.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

3 Suspected Drug Dealers Arrested At Tulsa Hotel

Tulsa police arrested three suspected drug dealers at a Tulsa hotel this weekend. Officers served a search warrant at a hotel near 41st and Memorial. They said they found five people and three dogs living in the room. During their search, officers found marijuana, meth and two guns. They also...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Desperate To Get Dog Back After Her Car Was Stolen With Dog Inside

An Oologah Woman said she's heartbroken after someone stole her car with her dog inside. Kathleen Husband cares for her sick mother and her dog Remi has been a special comfort. "She's full of snuggles, she can kind of sense when you are upset, and lately I've been pretty stressed,"...
OOLOGAH, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OHP Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Crash Along OK-99

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified a woman killed in a crash along OK-99 on Monday afternoon. Troopers say 33-year-old Autumn Johnson, of McLoud, Oklahoma was traveling along OK-99 near Stroud, in Lincoln County, around 9:15 p.m. when she drove off the road and crashed into a culvert before rolling her vehicle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Yale Avenue Open Again At 81st & 91st After Gas Leak

Tulsa's Yale Avenue, between 81st and 91st is open again after a gas leak. Three houses had to be evacuated, but the leak is fixed and everyone is back home. Tulsa Fire Department said a 2-inch line was cut off on 85th place. They decided to shut down Yale between 81st and 91st as a precaution on February 14.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Distribution

A Tulsa man will spend more than 11 years in federal prison for distributing drugs. A judge sentenced 38-year-old Moises Gaeta on February 15. Gaeta was the ring leader for an organization that sold meth and cocaine in Tulsa from January 2019 to August 2020. Four others were also sentenced...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Gas Leak Closes Part Of Yale Avenue In Tulsa; Repairs Could Take Hours

TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police and firefighters have shut downYale in both directions from 81st to 91st while they work to fix that leak. Oklahoma Natural Gas is working to fix what they are calling a "major leak" and say they are hoping to clamp the line and make full repairs later.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Bartlesville Officers Receive Award For Saving Woman After Overdose

Two Bartlesville Police Officers have received a special award for saving a woman who had overdosed. Both officers, Sergeant Daniel Mains and Officer Gary Sutton say even though it is a very stressful situation trying to save someone's life, they were surprisingly calm, went into autopilot and their training took over.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Firefighter Shares History Behind Firepoles

An African American firefighter played a key role in developing a staple of the fire station -- the fireman's pole. In honor of Black History Month, News On 6 spoke with a fireman and shared the history. In the 1900s, fire stations were two or three stories. Staircases and sliding...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Shoots 5 Officers, Injures 4 During Ambush In Arizona

There was an Oklahoma connection to an ambush in Phoenix, Arizona. Five police officers were shot and four were injured, after a man from Tulsa opened fire during a domestic situation. When police arrived at the home, 36-year-old Morris Jones met them at the door, invited them in, and then...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Death Row Prisoner Scheduled To Be Executed

Oklahoma death row prisoner, Gilbert Postelle, is still scheduled to be executed. Postelle is on death row for murdering four people in 2005 at a mobile home park in Del City, east of Oklahoma City. Postelle fired more than 30-rounds from a rifle and killed the victims. The appeals court...
DEL CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy