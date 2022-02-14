Tulsa Police Officer Rescues Man From Burning Garage

A Tulsa police officer rescued a man from a burning garage near Pine and North Sheridan on Monday morning.

Tulsa police say an officer was on a routine patrol around 3:30 a.m. when he saw the smoke at a house and came to check it out.

Police say when the officer arrived, he heard yelling coming from the garage, so he ran into the fire to save the man inside.

Firefighters say nobody lives in the home, but the man was inside trying to keep out of the cold.

The Tulsa Fire Department says the man is expected to recover. Tulsa Police say that officer involved needed some breathing treatments, but is also expected to make a full recovery.

According to firefighters, the house next door was slightly damaged as well, but everyone inside is unhurt and the home is no longer in danger.

Firefighters say the cause is undetermined and the fire marshal is now investigating.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.