Watch Pokémon and Daniel Arsham's "A Ripple In Time" Short Film

Werner wants love, but Klaus has other plans. Okay this is amazing. There's a marvelous new short film to watch called My Dinner with Werner, made by filmmaker Maverick Moore. It's a terrifically witty riff on My Dinner with Andre, but about a mythical maybe it happened, maybe it didn't, dinner in the 1980s with Werner Herzog. While on a blind date dinner, a young Herzog is suddenly confronted by deranged actor Klaus Kinski. Things get even crazier as the evening goes on – of course. "Inspired by the real-life, totally bonkers 'friendship' between legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog and controversial actor Klaus Kinski, the film is a wildly bizarre comedy about a mid-80s blind dinner date with a murder plot as the main dish." This stars Matthew Sanders as Werner, Andrew Perez as Klaus, Chynna Walker as Christine, along with Grant Virtue, Trey Dickerson, Brenda Henderson, Ka Beesler. It's even better than you're hoping - the performances are all spot on and, while a bit too long, the whole film is so damn good. Available below.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO