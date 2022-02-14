Nearly 700 MLGW customers still without power over 10 days after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 700 MLGW customers remain without power over a week after an ice storm hit the Mid-South.

MLGW is reporting 225 outages as of Monday at noon with 667 customers without electricity.

The majority of the remaining outages are in Orange Mound.

Over 99% of customers do have power at this time.

The utility company had set a deadline of Feb. 12 for all the power to be restored.

According to MLGW, crews are continuing to work to restore power for the remaining 1%.

The ice storm knocked out power to over 240,000 people and caused nearly $14 million in damages.

On Friday, MLGW hosted a mobile food pantry to help people get fresh food amid the ongoing outages.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said crews are continuing to remove trees and debris from city streets following the storm.

