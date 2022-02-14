ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Mickey Guyton’s National Anthem performance at Super Bowl

By Arusa Qureshi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry singer Mickey Guyton performed a rendition of the United States national anthem at yesterday’s Super Bowl (February 13). Watch below. The musician has been widely praised for the performance, which took place before the game between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals kicked off at the SoFi...

