ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida man arrested after attacking family’s puppy, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyP8y_0eDngEM100

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested on an animal cruelty charge Friday after seriously injuring a puppy, according an affidavit.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Willie Earl Capehart, 62, was supposed to be watching two children and their guardian’s 14-week-old puppy when the children heard yelling, a “loud bang,” and the sound of the front door being slammed.

Victim in fiery St. Pete crash was shot before wreck, police say

Police said the children entered the living room after hearing the noises and found the puppy was thrown into the corner of the room. Blood was also found on the wall.

According to the police affidavit, the puppy was throwing up, having accidents, and was unable to move.

An emergency veterinarian treated the puppy and said the dog suffered severe head trauma and would be permanently blind.

Police said Capehart was under the influence during the incident and left the children alone afterward.

The dog’s owner, who is the children’s legal guardian, said she wished to press charges against Capehart, telling officers the children shouldn’t have been left alone. Capehart also faces a charge for child neglect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas man climbs down hospital scaffolding to escape custody

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said Cody Rowley, 19, climbed down scaffolding after getting out an unlocked window on the second floor of the hospital around 8:45 p.m. Once deputies figured out Rowle escaped, they used drones, helicopters and dogs to try to find him. As of Tuesday morning, he hasn't been caught.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Houston students break coach’s arm after chasing, beating him

HOUSTON (KIAH) Video captures the entire event and Cy-Fair Independent School District officials are still investigating what happened to one of their coaches. Alisha Marie posted video on her Facebook page of the incident writing “LANGHAM CREEK PARENTS !!!! This is what is happening at our school !!! We have a coach running for his […]
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Abilene police searching for 4th suspect connected to San Angelo homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a teen who is the 4th suspect in a fatal shooting in San Angelo. Amethyst Deanda – who has known ties to Abilene – is wanted for Homicide in Tom Green County. Anyone who has information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Animal Cruelty#Puppies#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc#Klbk
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Opening statements made in 1997 cold case murder trial; Pedro Erevia, 47, charged

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury trial began yesterday after the Lubbock Police Department arrested 47-year-old Pedro Erevia for the murder of Steven Earl Johnson on September 9, 1997. Jurors heard an opening statement from the state but did not hear an opening from the defense. “It has taken 24 years to get to this point,” […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Two hurt after argument ends in shooting, LPD says no arrests made

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two people were injured after an early morning shooting in South Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police responded around 2:40 a.m. near 90th Street and Avenue P. LPD said a suspect was in an argument with a victim, identified as Michael Rodriguez, 34. The suspect went outside, got a gun and shot […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LA human trafficking operation rescues more than 80 victims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles law enforcement says authorities rescued more than 80 human trafficking and sexual exploitation victims, including children, during a weeklong operation that also netted hundreds of arrests. The annual “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” was held last week and coincided with the run-up to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Escapee captured, some Mississippi prison staff suspended

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate who escaped from prison during the weekend was captured Tuesday. The state Department of Corrections commissioner says about a dozen prison employees have been suspended because the staff waited more than a day to tell the department that convicted murderer Michael Floyd Wilson was missing. He escaped Saturday, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Shooting west of Lubbock, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — A shooting west of Lubbock left one person injured Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Lubbock County deputies and EMS responded to a domestic disturbance near the 400 block of North CR 1300 around 9:30 a.m. There was not yet word on severity of injuries. No suspect was in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Long Island tanker crash leads to massive fire, gas spill along Sunrise highway

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — A massive fire tore through an empty Long Island furniture store after a fuel tanker carrying over 9,000 gallons of gasoline slammed into the building early Wednesday morning, according to officials. The crash and fire shut down all lanes of the Sunrise Highway in the area. Officials said the fuel […]
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy