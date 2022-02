The “Battle of the Minds” Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl returns Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend in person during the evening event or friends and family, perhaps not close to Brentwood, will be able to view the show online on the Brentwood Historic Commission and City of Brentwood’s Facebook page. A rebroadcast will also be available in the days following the event on Brentwood TV, which airs on BTV, Comcast Cable Channel 19. Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, guests are welcome, but not required to wear masks or socially distance.

