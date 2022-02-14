ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits distributed across NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxMMD_0eDnfArK00

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits weree distributed at cultural sites and libraries across New York City today.

The initiative is all in an effort to make testing resources available to all New Yorkers and continue to stop the spread. Over more than 40 spots across the city including cultural centers and libraries will be stocked up with the tests making it easy for people to grab and go.

They were distributed one test per person on a first come, first served basis. The Test & Trace Corp says they wanted to get tests in places people know and trust. Ten of those sites were in Brooklyn and six of them in the Bronx. They say more sites will be added in the coming weeks.

The New York and Brooklyn public libraries say that ensuring at-home tests are available is an important part of the fight against COVID-19.

Comments / 5

Angel Rivera
2d ago

We had that kit. We put it on water and the result? Positive. Those kits are strategically designed to scare people into taking the poisonous vaccine once the result predictably shows up Positive.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Guide: Where to find food trucks in New Jersey

Craving something savory or sweet? It doesn't really matter when it comes to food trucks, where you can have it all -- you just have to know where to find them! Below are a list of food trucks and where you could find them in New Jersey. Be sure to check out the food truck's website before heading out.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#New Yorkers#The Test Trace Corp
News 12

Lidl approved to be built in Tappan Plaza

Grocery store prices keep climbing, but a new affordable option is coming soon to the Hudson Valley. A Lidl grocery store has been approved to be built in the currently unoccupied Tappan Plaza. Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny says a demolition permit for the space has just been granted. It comes...
TAPPAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

Volunteers send supplies to New Rochelle fire victims

Volunteers from the Bronx-based non-profit The Giving Friends gathered Tuesday to pack the much needed supplies for the dozens of victims of a three-alarm fire in New Rochelle. The fire, which broke out at a six-story apartment building on Union Street on Monday afternoon, took hours to get under control...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
News 12

Gov. Hochul: COVID-19 numbers across state are trending down

COVID-19 cases across our state are trending down as efforts to stop the spread continue. Starting today, there will be a vaccine site for children ages 5 and up. Gov. Kathy Hochul said to keep students safe in schools, 5 million testing kits will be sent to school children so they can test after their winter break.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

Fordham residents: Broken garage elevator is blocking access to their cars

Customers of a Fordham parking garage say they haven't had access to their vehicles for more than a week because of a broken service elevator. Residents say elevator issues at the multi-level parking garage on East 187th Street have been an ongoing problem. According to the New York City Department of Building's website, complaints from customers about the elevator not working date back to 2004.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy