Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits distributed across NYC

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits weree distributed at cultural sites and libraries across New York City today.

The initiative is all in an effort to make testing resources available to all New Yorkers and continue to stop the spread. Over more than 40 spots across the city including cultural centers and libraries will be stocked up with the tests making it easy for people to grab and go.

They were distributed one test per person on a first come, first served basis. The Test & Trace Corp says they wanted to get tests in places people know and trust. Ten of those sites were in Brooklyn and six of them in the Bronx. They say more sites will be added in the coming weeks.

The New York and Brooklyn public libraries say that ensuring at-home tests are available is an important part of the fight against COVID-19.