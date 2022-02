NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt baseball duo of Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Nick Maldonado were named to Baseball America Preseason All-America Team, the publication announced Monday. Bradfield and Maldonado both received second-team honors from Baseball America, each marking their third All-America nod of the preseason. Bradfield Jr., the SEC...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO