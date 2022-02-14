ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Barron's Is Bullish On Disney Post Q1

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago
  • The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) kingdom got a bit more magical this week, with quarterly results that impressed investors on the two most important fronts: streaming and theme parks, Barron's reports.
  • Growth in both areas suggests Disney is finding a way to transform itself without losing its century-old identity, the author notes.
  • To get the stock back to its March 2021 peak of $200, Disney has to show it can repeat the success on both its short- and long-term objectives.
  • The objectives include post-pandemic theme parks rebound that boosts earnings today, alongside streaming-subscriber growth that offers recurring profits in the future.
  • For now, though, the force has very much awakened, Jasinski adds.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.26% at $147.58 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

