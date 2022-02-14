Mother hospitalized, infant died following a wreck near Houston (Houston, TX) Nationwide Report

An infant was killed following a wreck Sunday in northwest Harris County.

As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident involving a tow truck took place around 10 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Cunningham Road near West Little York Road. The early reports showed that a tow truck, which was hauling a vehicle at the time, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it rammed into a stopped Nissan [...]

February 14, 2022

