Tech Bytes: Samsung Tablet, Zoom bug fix, Google doodle for Valentine’s Day

By Megan Talley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — Samsung’s latest tablet is selling out fast. Samsung.com says it’s paused preorders of the Galaxy Tab S8 due to overwhelming demand. The S8 and S8 Ultra are already sold out...

abc27.com

Tech Bytes: Tesla recall, Google domestic violence, Netflix ‘continue watching’

(WHTM) — Tesla is issuing a major recall. A software update is causing some of its vehicles to slow-roll through stop signs when in self-driving mode. The recall affects 54,000 cars and Tesla says the feature will be disabled in a software update. In December, the company agreed to fix its software because it allowed video games to be played while cars were in motion.
TECHNOLOGY

