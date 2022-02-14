ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal with empty store shelves

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a shift in food availability across the country. If your area is just now getting hit with empty store shelves, this concept is shocking and new to you. For those of us who have lived with this for a long time (for over a year in my area), it’s...

BGR.com

2 popular groceries that are being pulled from store shelves right now

It’s not just the shortages of some products and the price increases for others that have turned the grocery store experience into a source of stress these days for some shoppers. A constant barrage of health alerts and food recalls — the result of everything from packaging mistakes to mishaps during the manufacturing process — means shoppers have to stay constantly up-to-date on changes related to the products they’ve purchased.
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Employee Mask Policy

The next time you go to Walmart, you might notice something a little different about the staff. That's because the chain just announced that they are ending their employer-mandated rule that all employees wear masks while working inside the store (via Washington Post). Unvaccinated employees will still be required to wear a mask, but for those who are vaccinated, they can go mask-free, though the company noted that vaccinated employees who want to keep wearing a mask are welcome to do so. Furthermore, people working in in-store health clinics and pharmacies will still need to wear a mask, whether or not they are vaccinated.
pymnts.com

Despite Attempts to Go Undetected, Shrinkflation Rankles Food Shoppers

At grocery stores and restaurants, as prices rise, containers are shrinking. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced Thursday (Feb. 10) the January 2022 edition of its Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), which looks at changes in prices across the U.S. The bureau found that food prices overall had risen 7%, prices for food eaten at home (i.e., grocery purchases) had increased 7.4%, and prices for food eaten away from home (i.e., restaurants) had increased 6.4%.
KVIA ABC-7

Borderland grocery stores still dealing with shortages and supply issues; customers feel the impact

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso shoppers interested in staple food items may have a hard time finding them.  At Food City Supermarkets, signs have been put up alerting customers of some shortages and reduced hours.    The signs read, “We are temporarily reducing our menu and deli hours due to labor shortages and product The post Borderland grocery stores still dealing with shortages and supply issues; customers feel the impact appeared first on KVIA.
theeastcountygazette.com

What You Need to Know About Aldi’s Huge Store Expansion

Are you tired of cool food items (and affordable) you see in Instagram and then finding out the grocery chain doesn’t offer them? If so, you’re not alone. Nonetheless, there might not be much time left for some lucky shoppers if any of that food are from Aldi, Mashed speculated.
Times Union

Why no-frills Aldi grocery stores have cult appeal

There are no vegetable misters bathing the kale, no Muzak over the loudspeakers, and nobody bagging groceries at Aldi supermarkets, the German chain with Midwest headquarters whose locations in the region include Hudson, Kingston, Newburgh and Wappingers Falls, to name a few. It’s not the lack of those features that...
shefinds

Customers Are So Mad—Starbucks Just Raised Prices On So Many Menu Items

If you’ve noticed that your caramel macchiato or iced latte was pricer than usual in recent months, you might be onto something. As reported by The Hill, Starbucks announced on February 1st that it will be increasing the prices of its products in 2022. The chain cited rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and increasing labor costs as reasons for the price changes in the statement by the company.
Allrecipes.com

9 Secrets Every Kroger Shopper Should Know

Every local grocery store tells a story — its setup, its product selection, the quality of its produce, and the starting price points of everyday staples. Indeed, all of these elements are indicative of the neighborhood itself. That's why when I moved to Atlanta from New York, the first...
LehighValleyLive.com

How to get free N95 masks from Walmart

Walmart previously announced that free N95s will be distributed in stores as early as the second week of February, as pharmacies across the country stock up for the general public after the Biden administration announced it would be giving out 400 million masks from its Strategic National Stockpile. Here’s how...
