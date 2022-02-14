Cleveland radio pioneer Lynn Tolliver Jr. dies

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland radio legend Lynn Tolliver Jr. has died.

Tolliver was a popular DJ on 93.1 WZAK starting in the early 1980s.

The radio station broke the news of his death.

“A Cleveland legend has passed,” WZAK said in a post on social media . “Lynn Tolliver Jr. – a name that brought big time radio to WZAK in the 80’s. Our thoughts and prayers are with his close circle at this time.”

Tolliver was part of WZAK for three decades.

He was also an artist and recorded songs with his group “Sexual Harassment.”

Tolliver wrote the 1983 song “I Need a Freak.”

Tolliver won a lawsuit against a former collaborator on the song, who licensed use of the song without Tolliver’s permission.

The song was sampled in “My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas, which was the subject of a copyright infringement complaint.

Tolliver died Sunday from an undisclosed illness, according to WKSU .

He was 71 years old.

