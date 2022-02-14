ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland radio pioneer Lynn Tolliver Jr. dies

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Br3ss_0eDnQr7U00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland radio legend Lynn Tolliver Jr. has died.

Tolliver was a popular DJ on 93.1 WZAK starting in the early 1980s.

The radio station broke the news of his death.

‘Ghostbusters’ director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

“A Cleveland legend has passed,” WZAK said in a post on social media . “Lynn Tolliver Jr. – a name that brought big time radio to WZAK in the 80’s. Our thoughts and prayers are with his close circle at this time.”

Tolliver was part of WZAK for three decades.

He was also an artist and recorded songs with his group “Sexual Harassment.”

Tolliver wrote the 1983 song “I Need a Freak.”

Tolliver won a lawsuit against a former collaborator on the song, who licensed use of the song without Tolliver’s permission.

Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime

The song was sampled in “My Humps” by the Black Eyed Peas, which was the subject of a copyright infringement complaint.

Tolliver died Sunday from an undisclosed illness, according to WKSU .

He was 71 years old.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 11

ThatsWhatTheySaid!
2d ago

R.I.P. SIR Thank you for all the great Raido memories! Prayers for his family and dear friends! 🙏❤

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Reitman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Radio Station#Wksu#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of records related to his death

The family of actor and comedian Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records related to his death, court documents show. Saget’s family will “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress” if more details about his death investigation are released, the complaint said. “No legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public.”
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy