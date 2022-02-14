Car Crashes Into House In Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was stabbed on board a Red Line train late Thursday morning at a CTA station on the Near North Side. Police said a 43-year-old woman was on a Red Line train at the Chicago/State station around 11:50 a.m., when she got into an argument with another female passenger, who pulled out an “unknown cutting instrument” and stabbed her in the upper chest and upper arm. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating. Last month, we reported violent crime on CTA trains and buses is at a six-year high, and is a growing problem. The data show 2021 ended with 624 violent crimes on trains and buses. That is up from 579 reported in 2020. Just six years ago, there were 450 violent crimes for all of 2015. Violent crimes entail assault, battery, sexual assault, and robberies.

