Chicago, IL

Car Crashes Into House In Hyde Park

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS)– A vehicle lost control and crashed into a building in Hyde Park. The SUV hit...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Man Killed, Woman Wounded In Park Manor Gas Station Shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman was wounded in a shootout in Park Manor Wednesday night. At 8 p.m., the man – described as being in his 20s – and the 22-year-old woman were at a gas station in the 100 block of East 71st Street when an unspecified number of assailants came up and exchanged gunfire with the male victim, police said. The man was shot, and the woman was also struck by gunfire as she stood nearby. The male victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the calf, police said. No one was in custody late Wednesday, and detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Woman killed in Route 47 crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a car crash that happened on Route 47. Laurette Tillman of Aurora was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson said Tillman was ejected from her car upon impact with a semi-truck, and the injuries from […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Stabbed On Red Line Train At Chicago/State Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was stabbed on board a Red Line train late Thursday morning at a CTA station on the Near North Side. Police said a 43-year-old woman was on a Red Line train at the Chicago/State station around 11:50 a.m., when she got into an argument with another female passenger, who pulled out an “unknown cutting instrument” and stabbed her in the upper chest and upper arm. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area Three detectives were investigating. Last month, we reported violent crime on CTA trains and buses is at a six-year high, and is a growing problem. The data show 2021 ended with 624 violent crimes on trains and buses. That is up from 579 reported in 2020. Just six years ago, there were 450 violent crimes for all of 2015. Violent crimes entail assault, battery, sexual assault, and robberies.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

South Side hit-and-run crash leaves 4 children wounded, 2 critically

CHICAGO — A two-vehicle crash on the city’s South Side Saturday night left four children injured, with two currently in critical condition, according to police. Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound in the 7900 block of South Yates Boulevard at approximately 7:43 p.m. when the car proceeded through a red light and struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Fire Engine Rolls Over In Palatine Crash

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) — A fire engine rolled onto its side after colliding with a minivan Thursday morning in northwest suburban Palatine. Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Palatine and Quentin roads. The minivan had major front-end damage after the crash. The intersection...
PALATINE, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park car accident helps solve string of Chicago burglaries

An Oak Park traffic accident led to the arrest of the ringleader of the group of burglars that hit several liquor stores, retailers and the flagship Burberry store in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. The burglars stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise and cash during the months-long string of break-ins. The group also reportedly dumped a stolen cash register outside Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Gold Coast mansion, according to prosecutors.
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

Body discovered on Metra tracks in Hyde Park

CHICAGO — A deceased body was discovered on Metra Electric line tracks in Hyde Park Monday morning, Metra officials confirmed. Officials said the engineer on Train 309 reported a body on the tracks at approximately 7:30 a.m. at 51st Street. Traffic was stopped for 10 minutes and no local trains reported striking a pedestrian. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Hit, Killed By CTA Brown Line Train At Montrose Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was hit and killed by a Chicago Transit Authority Brown Line train near the Montrose station Tuesday afternoon. The Fire Department said the woman was hit by a train near the station at Montrose Avenue near Ravenswood Avenue, and died. Brown Line service was halted between the Kimball and Belmont stops following the incident. Service returned to normal as the afternoon rush began. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Davyd Davis, Of Berkeley, Last Seen On Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Berkeley were asking for help from the public Friday in finding a man who was last seen three days earlier on the West Side of Chicago. Davyd Davis was last seen Tuesday in the 3600 block of West Fillmore Street in the West Side’s Homan Square community, Berkeley police said. Davis is reported as a missing and endangered person, and police and his family are concerned the cold elements could become an issue. Davyd Davis Anyone who has seen Davis or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, and also to contact the Berkeley Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 449-8224.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Seven Chicago firefighters injured while battling South Side fire

CHICAGO — A fire in Roseland Saturday afternoon has left seven Chicago firefighters injured, according to fire officials. Fire officials confirmed a Mayday response at approximately 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 112th Place and Princeton Avenue. Multiple firefighters were injured and transported to local hospitals. According to CFD officials, five CFD firefighters have been […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Teenage boy shot in Hyde Park

A 17-year-old boy was struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Hyde Park on the South Side. The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 2:20 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. She...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

5 People Taken To Hospital After I-70 Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A crash that involved several cars and injured multiple people forced a closure of Interstate 70 in northeastern Denver early Monday morning. It happened in the eastbound lanes between the Havana Street and Central Park Boulevard exits, and eastbound I-70 was closed for several hours. So...
DENVER, CO

