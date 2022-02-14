ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

This week: Confirmation fight over Biden's FDA nominee comes to a head

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6FVz_0eDnJfax00
© Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta

An intense confirmation battle over Robert Califf, President Biden ’s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is poised to come to a head this week.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) filed cloture on the nomination, paving the way for a vote.

Schumer’s decision comes amid an intense behind-the-scenes effort by the White House to shore up Califf’s nomination as conservatives try to galvanize a handful of expected Democratic “no” votes and sink his confirmation.

Califf was confirmed for the position in 2016 in an 89-4 vote but is facing a significantly tighter margin the second time around after his nomination was advanced by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee 13-8.

Califf picked up only four GOP senators during the committee vote: Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah). Romney, in particular, has come under pressure by outside groups to switch his vote.

He’s also expected to face at least a handful of Democratic defections.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who similarly opposed his nomination in 2016, penned an op-ed late last week with Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) urging the White House to withdraw the nomination.

“The current FDA commissioner nominee, Dr. Robert Califf, has significant ties to the pharmaceutical industry, and his leadership of the FDA would take us backward, not forward. His nomination is an insult to the many families and individuals who have had their lives changed forever as a result of addiction,” they wrote.

In addition to Manchin, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) are expected to oppose Califf’s nomination. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) is absent after suffering a stroke, and other Democratic senators remain on the fence.

White House officials and senators in both parties have predicted that he ultimately gets confirmed, albeit by a closer vote than his 2016 confirmation.

In an effort to help shore up support, Califf has been meeting with senators. A White House official told The Hill earlier this month that he had met with 33 senators at the time and was scheduled to meet with at least 14 more.

Califf has been picking up Democratic votes, including Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (Ore.).

“The FDA has an indispensable role in protecting the health and safety of Americans. Americans are counting on the FDA to address serious health issues, from tobacco and e-cigarette use to the ongoing opioid and fentanyl crisis. I am prepared to support Dr. Califf’s nomination so that he can shift the FDA into high gear to take action on these challenges, and I will be watching closely to ensure that happens," Wyden said in a statement.

Postal reform

Schumer has hoped to hold an initial vote on taking up a House-passed postal reform bill on Monday evening.

The House passed the postal reform bill last week, with Schumer quickly moving to tee up the bill in the Senate.

But the House subsequently unanimously passed a fix for a clerical error to the bill on Friday, before leaving town for two weeks. That now needs to be adopted by the Senate but could face snags.

Democrats are hoping to make the clerical fix on Monday, but Schumer’s spokesperson warned that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) could block that from happening. Because Schumer would try to adopt the fix by unanimous consent, any one senator could object and block him.

“As it has been reported, the House of Representatives made a minor clerical error when it sent the bipartisan Postal Service Reform bill to the Senate. House Republicans worked with House Democrats to pass a technical correction by Unanimous Consent on Friday. Now, Senator Rick Scott is threatening to block the same fix by Unanimous Consent on Monday in the Senate,” a spokesperson for Schumer said in a statement.

“It is time for Senate Republicans practice what they preach and rein in reckless Rick Scott’s political games so we can pass bipartisan legislation,” the spokesperson added.

The bill, if it becomes law, would overhaul the United States Postal Service.

It eliminates a requirement that the Postal Service prepay future retirement health benefits and allows the Postal Service to provide non-postal services as part of an agreement with state and local governments. It also requires that the Postal Service make deliveries six days of the week.

Jan. 6 hearing

With the House out of town this week, the House Administration Committee will hold a hearing on Thursday with Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton to review his four final “flash reports” about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Bolton as part of his reports has identified areas of improvement and made recommendations to the department. The U.S. Capitol Police Board previously said that more than 90 of the 103 recommendations issued by the Office of the Inspector General within the Capitol Police were being addressed or were already implemented.

“Over the past year, the United States Capitol Police Inspector General’s series of flash reports has revealed alarming information about the severity of the threat to the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and institutional shortcomings within the Department at that time,” said House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said.

Comments / 2

TA White
2d ago

He's compromised by the drug industry. We need someone who can be impartial!

Reply
5
Related
NBC News

Biden faces two challenges that could quickly escalate

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... The U.S.-Canadian bridge reopens after Canadian police clear trucker blockade. ... President Biden, in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, criticizes NFL for lack of Black head coaches. ... Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., says he’ll be back at work in a few weeks. ... Early voting begins today in Texas primaries. ... U.S. racks up more medals in Winter Olympics. ... And the West Coast represents at last night’s Super Bowl — in more ways than one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Senate narrowly confirms Robert Califf to head FDA over Manchin pushback

Dr. Robert Califf was narrowly confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday to lead the Food and Drug Administration, placing him back in the role he held during the final year of the Obama administration. The Senate confirmed President Biden’s nominee 50-46, after Califf received opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Senate GOP threatens to delay government funding bill over Biden’s vaccine mandate

A cadre of Senate Republicans are pledging to delay speedy consideration of a government funding bill unless Congress defunds President Biden’s vaccine mandate. In a letter to colleagues Monday, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas argued that the mandate continues to affect countless Americans, even though a portion of it has been ruled unconstitutional for private employers.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
NBC News

Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

WASHINGTON — There's a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

A group of conservatives says they won't allow quick passage of a government funding patch unless they get a vote to block vaccine mandates.

The Senate has already considered — and rejected — a similar proposal. What happened: A group of six conservatives are making a familiar demand: They won't allow speedy passage of a short-term government funding bill, they say, unless they get an amendment vote to block federal government vaccine requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Easter SCOTUS confirmation in doubt as Biden deliberates

Senate Democratic leaders are racing to confirm President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick before Easter. That timeline could get murky, particularly if Biden picks a nominee who has never been through the Judiciary Committee. Biden may begin interviews with potential candidates as early as this week, though senators are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

If you're looking for the absolute sunniest take on Senate Democrats' prospects this fall, talk to Sherrod Brown.

Despite Biden's polls and a two-year midterm itch among voters, Brown argued that Democrats' "candidates are so much better than theirs." Here's the latest: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says there are five states where his party could pick up seats in the midterms — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. "We could sweep all five," he quipped, adding that Dems would have to protect four incumbents Sens. Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.) and Catherine Cortez Mastro (Nev.).
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Michael Bolton
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Zoe Lofgren
KRMG

Senate confirms Biden's FDA pick despite political divisions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday pushing past a thicket of political controversies that threatened to derail what was initially expected to be an easy confirmation. The 50-46 vote means Dr. Robert Califf,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Senate confirms Califf to become Biden’s FDA commissioner

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration, 50-46, a much narrower vote than when he previously held the position during the Obama administration, though many thought the latest vote could be even closer. Califf's confirmation means the Biden administration has a permanent FDA...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#The White House#Democratic#Gop#Manchin
POLITICO

A weird evening in the Senate: One bipartisan bill hit a hurdle. One nomination advanced with weird coalitions. Another bipartisan bill passed.

Here's the latest: It was an uncharacteristically busy fly-in Monday night for the Senate. Let's catch you up on what went down. Postal reform: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) objected to making technical changes — necessary due to a clerical issue in the House — that would allow the Senate to pass the bill this week. He said he wished it went through committee first. But remember that 120 House Republicans backed it last week. "Even though this will delay the bill, we will pass it," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We will have to just go through this elaborate process with the old-fashioned and often discredited rules of the Senate that the senator from Florida's employing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s FDA Chief Nomination Teed Up for Final Senate Vote

Robert Califf is one step closer to leading the Food and Drug Administration once again after the Senate voted Monday to move his nomination to a full vote. Senators voted 49-45 to end debate on Califf’s nomination, setting up a final vote as early as Tuesday. The vote indicates the FDA nominee has enough support be confirmed to helm the agency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Republicans Seek To Block Senate Committee Vote On Biden's Fed Nominees

Republican senators moved on Tuesday to block a vote on President Joe Biden's five nominees to the Federal Reserve, including the reappointment of Jerome Powell as chair, over objections to Sarah Bloom Raskin, the White House's pick to be the central bank's Wall Street regulator. "I do not think the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
News Channel Nebraska

Biden's FDA commissioner nominee advances despite Manchin's opposition

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia went to the Senate floor to crystallize his opposition to Dr. Robert Califf's nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration, but the nominee still advanced past a key procedural hurdle Monday evening. In the narrowly divided Senate, Manchin's opposition -- which had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

476K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy