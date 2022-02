Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Amy Banks talks to her incarcerated fiance James Murphy on the phone nearly every day. Since New Year’s Day, Banks has been yearning but unable to see Murphy face-to-face inside the Sussex County Community Corrections Center, where the construction worker is being held for violating his probation by failing a drug screen.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO