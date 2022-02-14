ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier History Highlights: February 13-19

By Evening World
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsuOu_0eDnFlSn00

This Week in Indiana History

1867 - Clara Barton delivered a lecture in Terre Haute, Indiana.  According to the reporter for the Evansville Daily Journal, she was the best female lecturer in the United States.  She founded the American Red Cross in 1881 and served as the first president.

1920 - Charles I. Taylor of the Indianapolis ABC's, and other owners of African American baseball teams gathered in Kansas City to create the Negro National League.  They played their first game on May 2, 1920, against the Chicago Giants.

1928 - Norman Bridwell was born in Kokomo, Indiana.  He graduated from Kokomo High School and went on to attend John Herron School of Art.  He was an author and cartoonist, famous for creating the Clifford, the Big Red Dog series of books.

1945 - Bombs dropped on Dresden, Germany, as Kurt Vonnegut and fellow POW's huddled underground in the meat locker of a slaughterhouse.  Vonnegut wrote about it in the best-selling novel, Slaughterhouse-Five.

1962 - President John F. Kennedy signed a bill authorizing the Lincoln National Boyhood Memorial in Spencer County, Indiana.  This is where the future President lived in a log cabin from age 7 to 21.

2014 - 19-year-old Nick Goepper of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, won a bronze medal in slopestyle competition in the Winter Olympics in Russia.  He also won a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

* * * *

HOOSIER  QUOTE  OF  THE  WEEK

"Just because some of us can read and write and do a little math, that doesn't mean we deserve to conquer the universe."

---Kurt Vonnegut (1922-2007)

* * * *

Indiana quick quiz

Fill in the blanks completing the titles of these books by Hoosier authors:

1.  Booth Tarkington:  The _______________Ambersons

2.  John Green:  The ______ In Our Stars.

3.  Gene Stratton-Porter:  A Girl of the ___________

Answers

1. Magnificent; 2. Fault; 3. Limberlost

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Hoosier History Highlights: February 13-19

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine on Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears the Kremlin might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor. Moscow says that it is pulling back some...
MILITARY
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Indiana State
Terre Haute, IN
Government
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
CNN

What to know about accounting firm Mazars' move to back away from Trump

(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Clara Barton
Person
Booth Tarkington
Person
Norman Bridwell
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
Spencer Evening World

Spencer Evening World

177
Followers
196
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spencer, IN from Spencer Evening World.

 http://spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy