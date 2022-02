LEXINGTON,KY— The Penn State women's tennis team (4-4) fell 4-3 to Kentucky (7-0) in a close match on Sunday afternoon. "I'm really proud of how everyone fought in this match. Obviously, it didn't go our way and we're disappointed, but this is what we train for," said Karly Friedland. "We did a great job bringing the energy in a tough road match. I know that everyone is eager to bounce back from this. I'm super proud of everyone for giving it their all!"

TENNIS ・ 17 HOURS AGO