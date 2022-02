Across the Monongahela River from Downtown, the Pitt women’s lacrosse team celebrated. Pitt fans of all ages made sure to come out and show support for the program’s first game, which was an event two and a half years in the making. The ride side of the bleachers were scattered with blue and gold, with each fan repping a towel sporting the team’s inaugural season crest.

