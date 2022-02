LOS ANGELES — USD women's rowing completed its first event of 2022 on Saturday, racing against USC and Loyola Marymount at the Port of Los Angeles. Eager to compete against others and show off their hard work, the Toreros enjoyed a strong start to the season and showed improvement in their first races. The coxswains switched after the second 1000m piece and finished the pieces with the boat. USD was in contact with USC throughout the scrimmage and during the 500 sprint, USC finished with contact on LMU while the Toreros had open water on LMU. The San Diego novices held a strong and consistent lead over LMU for the entire duration of the scrimmage.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO