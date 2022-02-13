JV girls survive late comeback by Indians

“A win is a win,” is a saying that is used when a team plays poorly but still manages to achieve the end goal of a win. On Friday night at Berlin, the KML faithful may have mumbled, “A win is a win.” The Chargers escaped with a win becasue of a great team effort. Melanie Meinert , Allis Cain, and Ella Walz helped the Chargers offense off the bench. Melaine scored 12 points and hit 2 of 3 three pointers in the win. Allis Cain continued her strong inside play fueled by hustle and scored 6 points. Ella Walz hit 2 of 3 from the three point line for 6 points. Alexa Schwalenberg contributed 5 point but her 10 rebounds (8 offensive rebounds) were her most important contribution. Taylor Schwalenberg scored a team high 13 points including sealing the win by hitting 6-6 FT in the final minutes of the game.

