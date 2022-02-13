HBO Special Premiere Fredrick Douglas ” In Five Speeches”

Eddie Izzard has left her impression all over the world, time and time again. Now, she’s using her latest special to bring us a bit deeper in hers. Announced last week, Izzard is making her way back into the spotlight with a new special, Wunderbar, which premieres on February 15. It will mark Izzard’s 10th special and features the English comic’s signature mix of rambling, whimsical monologues and self-referential theatrics, while also bringing viewers deeper into the personal life of one of comedy’s most consistent stars. Filmed at the very end of her 2019 world tour, Izzard takes the opportunity to return to her comedy roots following the death of her father, and in the process, shows that reflecting on one of the most illustrious careers in the comedy game can, in fact, happen in one of the smallest rooms she’s played in years.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO