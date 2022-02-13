ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best online flower delivery services

By Perri Blumberg
Ah, you’re in need of a great florist for Valentine’s Day? Fret not, we’ve searched the internet high and low to find the best of the blooming bunch. Bookmark this list for Mother’s Day, graduation celebrations, birthdays and more. If you need flowers in a jiffy, be sure to check delivery...

progressivegrocer.com

DoorDash Officially Launches Flower Delivery

DoorDash has teamed with more than 3,000 local and national florists across the United States to launch on-demand flower delivery in less than an hour. The move comes after years of fulfilling on-demand delivery for florists via their own channels with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment service, and continues the company’s expansion into new categories beyond restaurants, including grocery, alcohol, pets and retail.
RETAIL
Retail Wire

Are ultra-fast delivery services bad for neighborhoods?

The Netherlands’ city of Rotterdam last week issued a one-year freeze on the opening of “dark stores” or mini-distribution hubs used by on-demand services promising delivery in under 10 minutes. “Everybody knows them by now: darkened windows, disruption to the flow of traffic in shopping streets, noise...
FOOD & DRINKS
Consumer Reports.org

What $50 (or So) Gets You From Six Popular Flower Delivery Services

Fresh flowers delivered to your doorstep: That’s the promise of online floral delivery services, a $5.3 billion industry in the U.S. (and growing). These companies ship bouquets from point A to point B, but the shopping experience isn’t always seamless or consistent. And when you’re shelling out a significant amount of money for an arrangement (which we found was pretty unavoidable), you want a quality product and a hassle-free experience.
ECONOMY
discovering-la.com

Locale – An Innovative LA Food Delivery Service

Locale is a new food delivery service in LA. Unlike Doordash, Postmates, and Grub Hub, Locale provides a curated selection of entrees, sandwiches, baked goods, and gourmet desserts. Delivery service takes place each Friday afternoon and the delivery fee is only $5.00!. The idea came about during the pandemic. Co-owners...
LOUISIANA STATE
local21news.com

GIANT launches new "Ship2Me" shopping delivery service

CARLISLE, Pa. — Jan. 31, Giant has announced their launch of Ship2Me by MARTIN'S. Ship2Me expands giving customers access to more then standard grocery categories, all while keeping the convenience of being delivered. Ship2Me by GIANT is a natural extension of our current grocery delivery options,” said John Ruane,...
CARLISLE, PA
Farm and Dairy

Online orders can mean dicey delivery

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As the omicron variant continues to rage, many people turn to food delivery as a safer alternative to eating in a restaurant or shopping in a grocery store. But consumers should keep a few safety tips in mind before digging into that latest DoorDash or...
FOOD & DRINKS
Supermarket News

SpartanNash offers free online delivery incentive

SpartanNash corporate-owned supermarkets are offering free online grocery delivery for Fast Lane orders during February. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based grocery distributor/retailer said Monday that all online Fast Lane orders of more than $35 won’t carry a delivery charge starting Feb. 1. The free home delivery promotion will be available for a limited time, with the discount included automatically at checkout.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
moneytalksnews.com

Valentine's Day Chocolate & Candy Delivery from 1-800-Flowers: Deliveries on V-D

Arrange for deliveries of chocolates and other goodies to the one you love on the Big V-D (that's Valentine's Day). Or, deliver them to yourself! Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers Tips Shipping starts at $14.99, but for just $5 more you can join Celebrations Passport membership and get free shipping for a year across the entire family of brands. Pictured is the Happy Valentine Chocolate and Sweets Box for $49.99.
SHOPPING
federalwaymirror.com

Best Hemp Flower for Sleep

Discover the best strain profiles to help with sleep in 2022. People are using CBD hemp flower to help them relax, unwind, and sleep better. This article goes over the best CBD strains for sleep to help you start sleeping better too. You’ll learn about CBD strain profiles and what...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Bringg Acquires Parcel Delivery Service Zenkraft

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Valentine's Day is on the horizon, and retailers are falling in love with logistics and transportation companies. BJ's Wholesale Clubs, American Eagle Outfitters and Ashley Furniture are just a few of the names that have made recent acquisitions to help them get products to their stores and customers faster, and in as many ways as possible.
RETAIL
CBS LA

Flowers, Glass Vases in Short Supply Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There’s just 10 days until Valentine’s Day, but those pesky supply chain problems could kill the wallet and the romance. Florists all over California are seeing flower shortages, especially for red roses. And on top of that, there’s also a glassware shortage that has everything from vases to alcohol bottles in limited supply. The shortages come just as pandemic-delayed weddings start up again. Flower farms all over the world closed or cut their operations, and those same farms – particularly in South America, where most of the U.S. imports its flowers – are suffering from poor growing conditions, according to The Produce News, a trade website covering fresh produce. Consumers who do manage to find flowers will likely have to pay top dollar. To save money, people buying flowers should make their purchases early and strongly consider blooms in colors other than red or pink that aren’t roses.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

DoorDash leans into Valentine's Day with flower delivery, diamond giveaway

DoorDash (DASH) is catering to all procrastinators this Valentine's Day. The online food ordering company announced a new delivery vertical in honor of the famous holiday. Beginning Wednesday, customers can place same-day or advanced flower deliveries through the Doordash app, which will also give users the chance to to win free diamonds (yes, free.)
RETAIL
Chicago Tribune

‘The little flower shop that could’ Flowers for Dreams, an online flower delivery startup, shares a quarter of its profits with local charities — after 10 years, the $1 million in donations goal is in sight

One friend saw himself becoming a CIA agent. He thought, perhaps he’d be in the FBI or a diplomat in the Middle East. The other friend was almost certain that he would be involved in the business side of professional sports. Both ended up working — and thriving — in the flower industry. Steven Dyme , 31, and Joseph Dickstein, 32, have an online flower delivery startup. Over the past 10 years, ...
CHICAGO, IL

