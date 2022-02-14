ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

At Olympics, the line between photo and painting can blur

By TED ANTHONY
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — A photograph is not a painting. A painting is not a photograph. Yet in the right situation, in the right hands, the two can approach each other and, in the best circumstances, seem to merge. Add to that the unremitting scenes of dynamic motion that...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie’s

A Lucian Freud portrait of his former lover and muse, the food writer Janey Longman, is slated to hit the auction block for the first time at Christie’s London this March. The painting, titled Girl with Eyes Closed (1986–87), was acquired in 1987 by a British collector and is expected to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.4 million–$20 million). Girl with Eyes Closed has been in the same collection since it was purchased via a deal brokered by Freud’s longtime London dealer, James Kirkman, before the artist gained representation with Acquavella Galleries in 1993. The piece is being sold in its original...
VISUAL ART
Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcmorris
CNET

'Bored' museum security guard draws eyes on pricey Russian painting

What is it with amateur artists believing they can improve acclaimed artwork? Yet another work of art has been altered by someone who had no business picking up a pen -- although this one at least seems easier to fix than most. Artist Anna Leporskaya's Three Figures painting recently was...
DESIGN
Upworthy

'Bored' gallery guard draws eyes on faceless figures in avant-garde painting worth $1 million

A Russian art gallery guard has been charged with vandalism after he allegedly drew eyes with a ballpoint pen on an avant-garde painting from the 1930s. According to The Guardian, Soviet artist Anna Leporskaya's "Three Figures" was on display as part of an abstract art exhibition at the Boris Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg, Russia, when the "bored" security guard made his own additions to the piece. The defacement was first reported by the Art Newspaper Russia, which revealed that the vandalism was noticed on the evening of December 7 by two visitors who raised the alarm with a gallery employee.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Photography#Blur#Winter Games#Ap#Associated Press
ARTnews

Prized Prehistoric Sculpture Discovered in U.K., Nazi-Looted Painting Restituted in Belgium, and More: Morning Links for February 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST JOHN WESLEY, who conjured wry, captivating, and psychologically charged paintings that shrug off classifications, died on Thursday, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews. He was 93. “He was an elegant, kind, and funny man who will be greatly missed,” his New York gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, said in a statement. Working with flat planes of color (light pinks and blues, famously), Wesley marshaled imagery that ranges from floating babies to nude women, George Washington to rhinoceroses. Curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, who leads the Castello di Rivoli museum in Turin, Italy, once wrote, “Under the surface of his absurd utterances ....
WORLD
biltmorebeacon.com

ARTSVILLE Invites Visitors to Read Between the Lines

ARTSVILLE Collective at Marquee debuts its first public exhibition, “Between the Lines,” showing guest artist Micah Mackenzie’s mixed media and Rhona Polonsky’s ceramics, along with the works of founding artists Daryl Slaton, pop animation and Louise Glickman, mixed media. “Between the Lines” will be on display...
ASHEVILLE, NC
SKIFT

Pendry Wants to Blur the Lines Between Boutique and Luxury in Hotels

Pendry has built an interesting boutique-feeling brand on top of actual luxury knowledge and operations. The result is something differentiated in the market and worth keeping an eye on. Colin Nagy, a marketing strategist, writes this opinion column for Skift on hospitality and business travel. On Experience dissects customer-centric experiences...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Beaumont Enterprise

China's Qi quint-twists to gold in Olympic men's aerials

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Qi Guangpu of China finally flipped his way onto an Olympic podium in men's aerials, winning a gold medal Wednesday after near misses in Sochi and Pyeongchang. Qi cleanly landed a quintuple-twisting triple back flip in the medal round, when five of his six competitors...
SPORTS
ARTnews

Narrative Landscapes and Computerized Skies: Rachel Rose Looks to Centuries Past for New Visions

On view in the midst of new creations made for Rachel Rose’s current gallery show in New York are works of a very different vintage: paintings from the 18th and 19th centuries in England, all on loan from the Yale Center for British Art. The older works informed Rose’s new ones (made in mixed media including film, painting, sculpture, and gravures), and they coexist as if no time has passed between them in the context of a vision currently being exhibited at Gladstone Gallery in Chelsea. The centerpiece of the show is Enclosure (2019), a 30-minute film set in 17th-century rural...
VISUAL ART
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Submerged Roman city in Italy reveals ancient Roman mosaics

Divers, snorkelers, and tourists visit all year round - to travel back in time and swim through ancient streets, past mosaics, statues, columns, and the remains of what was once a seaside resort for wealthy Romans.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy