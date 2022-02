ARKADELPHIA, Ark – St. Cloud State Baseball (1-3, 0-0 NSIC) got some timely hitting to pick up their first win of the season over Ouachita Baptist, 8-5, on Sunday afternoon. Sophomore Mitchell Gumbko (1-for-4, HR) and senior Paul Steffensen (1-for-3, HR, 2 R) both went deep for the first time this season in the Huskies eight-run effort. St. Cloud State trailed heading into the sixth inning after the Tigers put up a four spot in the bottom of the fifth. Redshirt sophomore Jack Habeck and freshman Ethan Lanthier pitched in relief to help secure the victory for the Huskies in the final game of the weekend.

