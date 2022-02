ST Robotics has been making robot arms for 30 years but the fact is robot arms are very limited in what they can do. They are basically machines that, once programmed do exactly the same thing over and over. They are versatile enough that the same robot can do a vast range of different tasks and moreover can be re-programmed to do a different task at any time. But we are moving to a world where robots need to make intelligent decisions about what to do based on what they see. Hence the need for machine learning, vision and AI.

