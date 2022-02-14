ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox series X stock UK live: Xbox All Access available at Smyths Toys and Asda today

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ltfdz_0eDl4iSE00

Update: Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Toys and Asda . Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X launched in late 2020, but since then the console has been reliably sold out across most UK retailers. Despite growing availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the Xbox series X itself is tricky to find in stock online.

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easy to find in stock (£243.08, Amazon.co.uk ), but bottlenecks in the supply chain coupled with surging demand has left Microsoft’s most advanced games console absent from retailers like Very , Smyths Toys , Game , Argos , Asda and Amazon . When the Xbox series X does appear, the console sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

The Independent

The Independent

503K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

