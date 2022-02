When you think of a fish that breaks the state record for size, you probably don’t think of one that weighs just 5 pounds, 12 ounces. But for a whitefish, that’s big. It was bigger than any that Bend fisherman Alex Dietz had ever seen. So when he caught it on the Deschutes River, he went to have it weighed and submitted the paperwork to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Dietz thinks it might be the biggest on record, period. He’s waiting to hear back from the International Game Fish Association for confirmation. Dietz won’t give up the exact spot he caught the whitefish, but he joins us to talk about his hobby and what makes him keep coming back to the river.

OREGON STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO