Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall will be in Gainesville on March 3 on his second unofficial visit to the University of Florida of 2022, according to 247Sports. Hall first met with new head coach Billy Napier and his staff in January and quickly scheduled a second trip to the Swamp. Napier’s authenticity seems to have set him apart from other coaches, and defensive line coach Sean Spencer got to spend plenty of time with Hall. Patrick Toney, the team’s defensive play-caller, also got a chance to work with him in the film room.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO