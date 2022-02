Redmi has been teasing the K50 series for quite some time, and the company has now officially announced when we are getting a phone under this series. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is officially launching on the 16th of February in China, and since Redmi did not post about other phones under this series, we are expecting those to launch later. On its Weibo page, Redmi also gave us our first look at the design of the K50 Gaming Edition from the rear.

