Local dog rescue believes in second chances

Reston’s Pet of the Week is Sky, a loving and curious pup looking for a new home. Here’s what his friends at Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about him:. Meet adorable Sky, one of a litter of five along with siblings Al, Ardi, Siri and Star who have been adopted. Sky had a home too but her people had a complication and wanted her to find her family as soon as possible.. These beautiful little pups are likely a mixture of retriever and shepherd although there may be other breeds in the mix as well. Sky is now in foster care in the greater DC area and doing extremely well- a meet and greet can be easily arranged with approved applicants. She is just 9 to 10 weeks old right now and weighs about 7 or 8 lbs and we think they’ll be in the 55 pound range when grown give or take. All these pups are delightful and will make their adopters terrific companions. Sky is up to date on her shots and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes microchipping.

RESTON, VA ・ 19 DAYS AGO