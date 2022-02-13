Local dog rescue believes in second chances

“Hi, my name is Daisy. I’m a 3-year-old ball of love. I’m a very sweet girl who is looking for her furever home. I have been around dogs before but I shouldn’t go to a home with felines. Are you looking for a loving companion or a walking buddy? Look no further! Could I be the perfect addition to your family? Hello, my name is Mila, and I am a friendly little lady who is looking for a new home! I love pets, treats, taking cat naps in a fluffy bed, and any attention you offer me.” Do these pets sound perfect for you? Come see them today! Call the shelter to make an appointment. All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Donations and adoption fees help cover these costs. A $25 hold may be placed on an adoptable animal by calling (218) 675-7297.
