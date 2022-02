Valentine's Day is almost here, and marriage is all the rage. According to the Wedding Report, there will be some 2.5 million weddings this year — the most since 1984. As an economist, I'm all for it: Marriage beats partnering long-term. I'm no expert on how to meet the love of your life; my goal is to make sure that you barter for a spouse or partner understanding the economic resources and financial obligations that you each bring to the table.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO