Episode 6 | Darkness Rising Part 2

The first trailer for Netflix and Warner Bros.' anime adaptation of the dark fantasy Bastard!! teases a story full of exciting action and impressive supernatural elements. Based on a 1988 Manga of the same title by Kazushi Hagiwara, Bastard!! is a story inspired by the author’s passion for heavy metal and the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. We can certainly see both of these elements in the new trailer. The trailer is accompanied by epic heavy metal rock music which hypes up the action and some of the magical powers and monsters are reminiscent of some found within the lore of D&D. For instance, a little over halfway through the trailer a spherical monster with one giant red eyeball appears, and this creature is quite similar to the vicious D&D aberration, the Beholder.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO