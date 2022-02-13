ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Episode 6 | Darkness Rising Part 2

pbs.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMax discovers a clue that reveals a hint at the...

www.pbs.org

Popculture

'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1: Fans React to Deadly New Episodes

The first half of Ozark Season 4 is now on Netflix, and it is as tense as ever. The drug drama, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, is one of the streaming service's best dramas, and it always draws big reactions from viewers. Season 4, Part 1's release brought out that same reaction.
TV SERIES
Montclarion

The Final Season of ‘Attack on Titan’ Episode 20 Takes a Dark Turn

Warning: This article contains spoilers for ‘Attack on Titan.’. The treacherous anticipation for Sunday evenings is nothing new for “Attack on Titan” fans. After nearly 10 years, viewers of the popular anime series have exercised their patience but we are finally approaching the finish line. “Attack on...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 6 promo: ‘Our Little Island Girl: Part Two’

When This Is Us season 6 episode 6 airs after the Olympics, it will be with a Beth-centric story a lot of people have been hoping to see. “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” was co-written by Susan Kelechi Watson (who plays the character) and Eboni Freeman, and it could a chance dive more into the character’s past and present.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Bastard!!' Trailer Reveals a Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy Anime Coming to Netflix This Year

The first trailer for Netflix and Warner Bros.' anime adaptation of the dark fantasy Bastard!! teases a story full of exciting action and impressive supernatural elements. Based on a 1988 Manga of the same title by Kazushi Hagiwara, Bastard!! is a story inspired by the author’s passion for heavy metal and the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. We can certainly see both of these elements in the new trailer. The trailer is accompanied by epic heavy metal rock music which hypes up the action and some of the magical powers and monsters are reminiscent of some found within the lore of D&D. For instance, a little over halfway through the trailer a spherical monster with one giant red eyeball appears, and this creature is quite similar to the vicious D&D aberration, the Beholder.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

In yet another shocking plot twist, it looks like everything's been part of Eren's plan all along!. In the latest instalment of Attack on Titan, Zeke continues to attempt to convince Eren that their father, Grisha, is brainwashing him. After they go through his memories, it looks like there's another plot twist in the story, and Eren is the mastermind behind all of it.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will The Case Study of Vanitas Part 2 Have?

How many episodes will The Case Study of Vanitas Part 2 have?. How many episodes will The Case Study of Vanitas Part 2 have? The Studio Bones anime has returned for its second cour looking stunning as ever, and we can't have enough of it. The Beast of Gédauvan arc has renewed fans' interest in Vanitas, Noé, and their alternative vampire world - and the fun has just started. So, how many more episodes can we expect?
COMICS
Collider

16 Shows like 'The Witcher' to Watch Next for More Bewitching Lone Wolf Tales

The dark fantasy drama series The Witcher has taken Netflix by storm, having recently been renewed for a third season along with a prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin, set to be released in 2022. Audiences are enchanted by the story of the magically enhanced Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as the White Wolf who utilizes supernatural abilities in his battles protecting the princess Ciri from those who wish to use her magic for their own malicious purposes. Based on the book and game series of the same name, the Henry Cavill-starring show has received increasingly positive reviews, the second season boasting a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics noting the show's engaging storyline, deep characters, and fun, gory fight scenes.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: “Sanctified” Part 1 Finale

Strap into your seats because Netflix’s Ozark season four episode seven – the part one finale – is a wild and crazy ride. Episode seven opens with a flashback to season one where it all started, with Marty’s old business partner describing Marty (Jason Bateman) as living a tragically subdued life. Seven season Marty can confirm there’s absolutely nothing subdued about the life he’s leading now.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Awesome Detail About Tanjiro and Nezuko's Mother

Kie Kamado just became one of the coolest characters in Demon Slayer!. It's no secret that Tanjiro Kamado has a tendency to headbutt people (and demons) and it's a move that is quite effective on just about everyone. But how did the young swordsman actually learn the move? Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 has just confirmed that Tanjiro got the killer moves not from his father, but from his mother!
TV SERIES
FanSided

Next Level Chef episode 8 recap: Time to rise to the occasion

After a double elimination in the previous episode, Next Level Chef episode 8 opens with the cooks learning of a new twist. Instead of an unlikely ingredient or another kitchen twist, the team protection has been 86’d. With each cook standing on their own, who surged to the top and who feel from grace?
TV & VIDEOS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
Popculture

Destinee LaShaee, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 30

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender person to appear on My 600-Lb. Life, has died. LaShaee's brother, Wayne Compton, confirmed the sad news on Facebook Tuesday. No official cause of death has been revealed. "I'm sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that comes with...
CELEBRITIES

