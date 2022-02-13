Episode 6 | Darkness Rising Part 2

The dark fantasy drama series The Witcher has taken Netflix by storm, having recently been renewed for a third season along with a prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin, set to be released in 2022. Audiences are enchanted by the story of the magically enhanced Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as the White Wolf who utilizes supernatural abilities in his battles protecting the princess Ciri from those who wish to use her magic for their own malicious purposes. Based on the book and game series of the same name, the Henry Cavill-starring show has received increasingly positive reviews, the second season boasting a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics noting the show's engaging storyline, deep characters, and fun, gory fight scenes.
