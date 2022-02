A little more than a month after reports began to circulate that Chad Duell and Courtney Hope had broken up eight weeks after their wedding, the General Hospital star has made his first — and what may end up being his only — statement on the turn of the events. “Out of respect to her, I’m not going to delve too much into all this stuff,” he said during the January 30 episode of on-screen dad Maurice Benard’s State of Mind vlog. “All I’ll say is she’s an amazing person, she’s an amazing woman, she’s an amazing dog mom.

