Will the Real Julia Garner Please Stand Up

By Charles Giuliano
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently I’m bingeing Ozark on Netflix. I watched most of the first season then gave up. It seemed like a waste of time with an implausible plot. Bollocks to a family with tons of ill gotten cash on the lam in Hicksville. The crooks are trying to fit...

Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Julia Garner On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

I was loving Actress Julia Garner’s total fashion look on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the other night! Let’s get into her crystal embellished tulle mini sparkly dress, sleek hairdo and those jewels! Julia talked about dancing with Jimmy while Justin Bieber was performing at the Met Gala, the inspiration behind her intense acting in Ozark and playing Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna. Take a peek inside of more images, a video clip and the designer dress she was stunning wearing, have a blessed weekend everyone!
tvinsider.com

Jennifer Beals Joins ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ in Recurring Role

The Book of Boba Fett star Jennifer Beals is set to join NBC crime-drama Law & Order: Organized Crime in a recurring role. According to Deadline, Beals will play the yet-to-be-named wife of Mykelti Williamson‘s (Underground) Preston Webb, a New York drug kingpin and head of the Marcy Corporation. Webb was introduced this season as the main antagonist in the popular spin-off series.
Primetimer

Julia Garner explains her complicated Inventing Anna accent to Jimmy Fallon

"This is a girl who is saying that she's German but she's really Russian, so she's not gonna have a Russian accent," said Garner, referring to socialite scammer Anna Delvey, shifting her accent as she spoke. "So first I had to do like a European, like a German accent, right, you know? But it's very subtle, it's like, you know, have a vocal fry at the end of it, whatever, right? And then you know I had to add like some little Russian for certain words, it was a very bad Russian accent… And then it gets Americanised, because you know how Americans kind of add a question at the end of everything, like, you know what I mean? Like, Europeans don't do that, right?"
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Talks Ruth’s Anger in Season 4, Part One

Of all the wonderful actors making up the cast of the hit Netflix series “Ozark,” it is Julia Garner who steals the screen. On “Ozark,” Garner plays the headstrong Ruth Langmore, a small-time criminal who becomes Marty Byrde’s right-hand woman. Garner stopped by the Jimmy Fallon Show recently to talk about the fourth “Ozark” season and Ruth’s predicament. After showing a clip from “Ozark,” in which Ruth angrily screams at Marty and Wendy Byrde, Garner reveals her motivation for releasing the devilish scream.
WHAS 11

Julia Garner Responds to Anna Delvey's Comments About 'Inventing Anna' (Exclusive)

After earning two back-to-back Emmys for her scene-stealing supporting role on Ozark, Julia Garner is stepping into the lead as convicted fraudster Anna Delvey in Shonda Rhimes’ limited, true-crime series, Inventing Anna. The series should earn more awards attention for the 28-year-old star, who met with Delvey in order to learn how to embody the captivating yet perplexing persona of the German expat who pretended to be an heiress as she conned hundreds of thousands of dollars out of some of New York’s high society and financial institutions.
Julia Garner
Laura Linney
Shonda Rhimes
Meryl Streep
Anna Delvey
Anna Sorokin
George Reeves
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Vulture

Julia Garner Was Giving Caravaggio in Ozark Season 4

Julia Garner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk Ozark season four, and specifically her most meme-d scream. Garner told Fallon that, as an art teacher’s daughter, she was inspired by Baroque party boy/painter Caravaggio for the intensity the scene required. She channeled his Medusa head and Seven Works of Mercy to get the rage and claustrophobia she thought she needed. But still missing a little ragespo (rage inspiration), Garner channeled a photo of Mike Tyson from the Big Ear-Biting Fight. You remember that one, right? “He was very mad there,” Garner said of the infamous bout. Little P.S. on this talk-show anecdote: Did you know that Caravaggio killed a man while trying to castrate him? He was very mad.
abc17news.com

‘Inventing Anna’ puts the accent in the wrong place, diluting Anna Delvey’s story

“Inventing Anna” transforms a juicy real-life drama about a con artist among the influencer crowd into a fairly inert limited series, in part by giving almost equal weight to the reporter who broke the story. Shonda Rhimes caught lightning in a bottle for Netflix with “Bridgerton,” but her latest creation is less likely to have tongues wagging.
The Independent

Inventing Anna: Julia Garner explains process behind her strange Anna Delvey accent

Julia Garner has explained the story behind her accent in forthcoming Netflix drama Inventing Anna.Garner stars in the project as Anna Delvey – real name Anna Sorokin – the convicted fraudster who scammed thousands of dollars from banks and hotels around New York by posting as a German heiress.It is based on Jessica Pressler’s 2019 New York Magazine article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”, the rights to which were landed by Shonda Rhimes after a major bidding war.In a new behind-the-scenes clip released by Netflix, Garner discusses how she began with a German accent, before incorporating...
fangirlish.com

‘Inventing Anna’ Star Julia Garner Is Asked If She Will Play Madonna

Madonna is intriguing. The material girl has definitely lived a life of her own, one that has been trailblazing and quite complex. One that continues to be very interesting. There has long been talk of a Madonna bio pic and lots of names tossed around. But Julia Garner has long been at the top of the rumor mill to play the singer. Rumors heated up when Madonna and her manager both followed Julia on Instagram.
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: What Was Julia Garner’s First Film Role?

Julia Garner is now a Hollywood star. The breakout star from the Netflix series “Ozark” will star in a new Shonda Rhimes production. It’s called “Inventing Anna” that comes out on February 11. However, what was Julia Garner’s first film role? It was actually the 2003 film “We Are What We Are”. The film is still highly regarded today with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a score of 86 percent.
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Zoe Kravitz in Kimi, Julia Garner in Inventing Anna

It's been a light week for new shows and movies (thanks, Olympics!), but help is on the way courtesy of Kimi. Steven Soderbergh's tense new movie is like Rear Window meets Alexa, and it's on HBO Max starting today. The thriller stars Zoë Kravitz as a woman who believes she overhears a murder through a virtual assistant. Later in the week, a very different movie about artificial intelligence hits Netflix: AI Love You, a Thai sci-fi romance about a building's intelligence system that falls in love with a tenant and takes control of a human body. The trailer treats that as a straight-up romantic thing for a literal building to do. The cognitive dissonance of watching AI Love You after Kimi is going to be off the charts. This week's other highlights include Shonda Rhimes' Inventing Anna, the J. Lo-Owen Wilson rom-com Marry Me, and something called the Super Bowl.
PopSugar

Julia Garner's Pink Pantsuit Commands Attention at "Inventing Anna" Premiere

A week after making her "Tonight Show" entrance in a sparkly Prada minidress, Julia Garner once again caught our attention in a radiant look. This time, it was a satin pink pantsuit for the virtual premiere of "Inventing Anna" on Monday evening. The actor, who stars in the miniseries centered around scam artist Anna Delvey, wore just a peach bralette with crisscross detailing under her slouchy suit, all pieces from Fendi's spring 2022 runway.
AOL Corp

Julia Garner breaks down her unusual hybrid accent in 'Inventing Anna'

Ozark actor Julia Garner dropped by The Tonight Show to demonstrate the accent she used to play the titular Anna Delvey in upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna. Speaking to host Jimmy Fallon, Garner stated that the unconventional mix of different accents was "probably the hardest accent [she'd] ever done." "This...
Decider.com

‘And Just Like That’ Has Forever Ruined the Legacy of Miranda Hobbs

Friends, New Yorkers, countrymen, lend me your reading time. I come to bury Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), not to praise her. I actually mean that. Now that the dust has settled on And Just Like That…‘s first (and final?) season on HBO Max, it’s clear that Big (Chris Noth) wasn’t the only major character murdered by the writers. In Miranda’s case, though, it was character assassination. And Just Like That… transformed Miranda into literally the worst.
Glamour

Julia Garner on Inventing Anna, Meeting the Real Anna Delvey, and the Scammers Who Inspired Her

Julia Garner is in costume as the fashion-savvy society wannabe and con artist Anna Delvey when I sit down with the Emmy winner in Marrakech, Morocco. And we’re not just anywhere in one of Africa’s busiest and most popular cities—we’re at La Mamounia, a world-class resort that is an important setting for the sixth episode of Inventing Anna. We also happen to be sitting in the Riad, a private bungalow, next to the one the real Delvey stayed at when her massive con started to unravel in the spring of 2017.
lwlies.com

Julia Garner scams her way to the top in Inventing Anna

The true crime phenomenon has taken the world by storm, filling the world with grisly tales of people (usually women) meeting violent ends. Unsolved murders are poured over, Reddit threads share theories, and murder scene photos are examined by hardcore aficionados. But for the faint of heart among us, there is a milder alternative, the scam artist. The art of the scam is just as interesting but far less harrowing alternative to serial killer biopics, there is the story of Rudy Kurniawan, who sold billionaires bottles of “fine wine” he mixed in his bathtub, or Billy McFarland, who created Fyre Fest where people expecting to party with the Hadid sisters found themselves in FEMA tents with sweaty cheese sandwiches.
