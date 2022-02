Here is a showcase of what you can produce with the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye lens. Even if you don’t have a VR headset you can benefit from the video below. Experience the video through using a VR headset (for a fully immersive and stereoscopic experience), a mobile device or a computer. Don’t miss the small control wheel on top left. By using it you can move around in the video and change perspective (see image below).

