1 dead, 8 hospitalized after spiked drinks in Bavarian bar

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

One man died and eight other people were hospitalized in serious condition after unknowingly drinking Champagne spiked with Ecstasy at a bar in Bavaria, German prosecutors said Monday.

The man who died was 52, and the others were between 33 and 52, police told the German news agency dpa.

“There were things in it that normally are not in Champagne.” senior prosecutor Gerd Schaefer said. “It had a toxic, a poisonous effect.”

Schaefer said toxicological tests showed the poisonous substance “in considerable concentration” in the Champagne was Ecstasy, but said it was not yet clear how the drug got into the bottle.

Police said the incident happened Saturday night in the Bavarian town of Weiden, shortly after a group of people had ordered and shared one bottle of champagne. When police arrived at the bar, they found people lying on the ground with cramps and eight of them had to be hospitalized.

The 52-year-old man died shortly after he was admitted to the hospital. An autopsy was to be performed soon, dpa reported.

One of the hospitalized victims was able to go home on Monday, and police were able to question some of the others who were still at the hospital.

Schaefer said there was a suspicion of negligent homicide but it did not appear that the poisoning was a targeted attack. He did not elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation .

Lou8430
1d ago

I said this reminds me of the Tylenol poisoning in the 70s I hope they catch the person that's responsible prayers go to the survivor, and special prayers goes to the family of the person that died.🙏🙏🙏🙏

Nancy Ashmore
1d ago

in every comment section you'll find a few with no empathy at all. those are the ppl you have to watch out for. don't turn your back on them

Edward Hanson
1d ago

I'm so glad I quit the bars long ago. You can't even trust your friends to not prank you this way. If I want a drink, I do it at home and pour it myself. People who do this are the same kind of degenerates that poison animals and abuse people.

