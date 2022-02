NAUGATUCK — The defending Class A State Champion Tug Valley Lady Panthers picked up arguable their biggest win of the season on Friday night as they defeated Class AAA No. 3 Wayne by a final score of 56-53. "This is a huge win, I think it showed the maturity of this team right now," Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley said after the win. "Anyone who saw us early in the season and saw this game on the schedule I don't think they would have expected us to beat them. But we did, we expected to win. We came in well prepared and the girls executed well."

