Public Safety

French police kill man who attacked them with knife at Paris rail station, minister says

 2 days ago

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Police on Monday morning killed a man who attacked them with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio.

The incident was not thought to be terrorist-related, the minister said.

"The person who attacked them died on the spot," Djebbari said, adding that two police officers had received minor injuries.

Gare du Nord is one of Europe's biggest train stations and home to international train services connecting to Britain and Belgium. Djebarri said the incident had caused major traffic disruptions on Monday morning.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had said earlier that the incident took place at around 7 a.m. on Monday morning, adding that no members of the public had been hurt.

Djebbari told RMC Radio that the incident was not thought to be terrorist-related, and that the man who had been shot dead was already known to the police for hanging around in the Gare du Nord.

Worries over violent crime and terrorism are among key concerns for French voters, as people prepare to go to the polls for April's presidential election.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

AFP

Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

French police early Monday shot dead a man who lunged at officers with a long-bladed knife marked with an anti-police slogan at Paris's Gare du Nord train station, the interior minister said. The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the station, one of Europe's busiest, with a 30-centimetre (12-inch) knife with the English slogan ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) written on the blade, according to prosecutors. "The police were threatened by an assailant who had a knife and who clearly wanted to hurt them and kill them," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters on a visit to the southern city of Montpellier. "They used their service weapons to neutralise him and he died," Darmanin added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Leading Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam says killed no one

PARIS (Reuters) -Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people in coordinated attacks across Paris in November 2015, on Wednesday told a French court he had never killed or wounded anyone. Abdeslam, 32, said he supported the militant group Islamic State and that it was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Perth knife attacker researched 'how to kill a women'

A convicted sex offender who searched online "how to kill a woman" before stabbing a 23-year-old in the back has been given a life sentence. Brandon Bloice planned to rape his victim after stabbing her, but fled when she shouted for help. He struck in Carpenter Street, Perth, minutes after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six teenagers arrested after ‘horrific’ attack on homeless man in car park caught on camera

Six teenagers have been arrested following an "horrific" assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.Police were alerted to a video circulating online which appears to show the victim being attacked in Moorfield, Truro, at around 10pm on Saturday.In a clip posted to Facebook, the victim can be seen getting punched, kicked and has a bottle smashed over his head.He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries but was "doing well" on Monday morning.It is understood the video was taken by a passenger in a car. Officers investigating the assault arrested six suspects on Sunday.Devon and Cornwall police...
HOMELESS
Reuters

Criminal gangs clash in central Mexico, 16 people die -authorities

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Sixteen people died in Mexico’s central state of Zacatecas following an apparent violent dispute between criminal gangs, authorities said on Saturday, as the state grapples with a spike in violence. State prosecutor Francisco Murillo said 10 bodies were found wrapped in blankets in the streets...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mexico violence: Gunmen attack wake, then target funeral

Gunmen in Mexico have killed nine people mourning the death of a man who died in jail last week, officials say. The nine were killed in two attacks in the northern city of Ciudad Juárez. Assailants first burst into a private home where friends and family had gathered for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Harlow woman charged with murder after man dies

A woman has been charged with murder after a man died in the early hours of Saturday morning. The emergency services were called to Ryecroft, Harlow, Essex, just before 02:20 GMT following reports a man in his 50s was badly injured. He died despite the best efforts of paramedics, Essex...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

A46: Three women charged with murder after fatal crash

Three women have been charged with murder after two people died in a crash on a Leicestershire dual carriageway. The collision happened on the A46 near to the Six Hills junction at about 01:35 GMT on Friday. Leicestershire Police said a silver Skoda left the carriageway and two men inside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Hitman found guilty of gang murder of reality TV star’s brother

Flamur Beqiri was shot dead in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son. A Swedish hitman has been found guilty of murdering a reality television star’s brother in a bloody tit-for-tat gang war. Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

